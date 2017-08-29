29

Aug. ’17

Nuns on the run! Gun-toting women dressed in habits hold up a Pennsylvania bank

It is not clear exactly how much money the pair stole from Citizens Bank in Tannersville&nbsp;

It is not clear exactly how much money the pair stole from Citizens Bank in Tannersville 

 

Two women dressed in nuns habits held up a bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania, on Monday

  • Two women held up Citizens Bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania on Monday 
  • They toted handbags and handguns and dressed in habits to carry off the heist
  • One of the women even donned a pair of sunglasses for the midday robbery 
  • The FBI is now hunting the pair and is asking anyone with information to call 215-418-4000  

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4833228/Women-dressed-nuns-rob-Pennsylvania-bank.html#ixzz4rAMrM4kN

 

Two women dressed in nuns habits held up a bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania, on Monday

 

