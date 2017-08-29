Nuns on the run! Gun-toting women dressed in habits hold up a Pennsylvania bank

It is not clear exactly how much money the pair stole from Citizens Bank in Tannersville

Two women held up Citizens Bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania on Monday

They toted handbags and handguns and dressed in habits to carry off the heist

One of the women even donned a pair of sunglasses for the midday robbery

The FBI is now hunting the pair and is asking anyone with information to call 215-418-4000

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4833228/Women-dressed-nuns-rob-Pennsylvania-bank.html#ixzz4rAMrM4kN

Advertisements