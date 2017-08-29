Japan conducts anti-missile battery deployment drill in response to Pyongyang’s missile test [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 28, 2017

The Japanese Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) staged a pre-planned training exercise on Tuesday, using Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) surface to air missile. The training, at the US Yokota Air Base west of Tokyo, took place as North Korea fired a ballistic missile from Pyongyang that flew over Japan. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8ll1

North Korea fired a missile that passed over northern Japan early on Tuesday, the Japanese government said.

The government’s J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions, but public broadcaster NHK said there was no sign of damage.

The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. local time (2106 GMT).

