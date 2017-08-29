29

Aug. ’17

Full Show – Sheriff Joe Pardoned, Gives Exclusive Interview To Alex Jones – 08/29/2017 [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 29, 2017

Houston takes on more water as dams around the city begin to overflow, further endangering Texans who were not warned to evacuate. Also, North Korea launches a missile over Japan in a provocative move forcing President Trump to put all options on the table. On today’s show Nature’s Brands CEO Mark Gonsalves discusses his journey into wellness and how it’s affected his career. Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio also joins the show to discuss his recent pardon by President Trump, and a potential run against Arizona Senator Jeff Flake. We’ll also speak with attorney Elizabeth Beck Lee regarding the Clinton crime syndicate.

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s