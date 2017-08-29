Full Show – Sheriff Joe Pardoned, Gives Exclusive Interview To Alex Jones – 08/29/2017 [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 29, 2017

Houston takes on more water as dams around the city begin to overflow, further endangering Texans who were not warned to evacuate. Also, North Korea launches a missile over Japan in a provocative move forcing President Trump to put all options on the table. On today’s show Nature’s Brands CEO Mark Gonsalves discusses his journey into wellness and how it’s affected his career. Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio also joins the show to discuss his recent pardon by President Trump, and a potential run against Arizona Senator Jeff Flake. We’ll also speak with attorney Elizabeth Beck Lee regarding the Clinton crime syndicate.