Hurricane Harvey & the Weather Terrorists from Land, Sea and Air [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 27, 2017

The National Weather Service, NOAA, and the Geoengineers of the military and NASA have known about how to create and dissipate weather, including hurricanes. You will learn in this video exactly how they are making Hurricane Harvey into a never before seem deluge that started with a tiny front back on Aug. 16th.

This vid/doc covers how they are controlling the hurricane for maximum duration and intensity directly over SW Texas as well as New Orleans getting battered again and again and again.