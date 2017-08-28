FEMA Plans to be In Texas for YEARS Because of Harvey [VIDEO]

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said his agency is already gearing up for a years-long effort to help Texas recover from the damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey.
“FEMA is going to be there for years,” administrator Brock Long said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
He added, “This disaster is going to be a landmark event.”
Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm, hit southeastern Texas this weekend, and forecasters said it would continue to make its way inland over the course of the next several days.
FEMA is focused on the immediate response to the storm, but is also “pushing forward” teams focused on recovery housing and flood insurance program policy.
“We’re setting up and gearing up for the next couple years,” Long said.
