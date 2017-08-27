27

Aug. ’17

US Coast Guard rescue 20 people from sinking vessel as Hurricane Harvey hits Texas [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 26, 2017

Mandatory credit: US Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

Footage captured the US Coast Guard rescuing people from a sinking vessel near Port Aransas, Nueces County, Saturday, as Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate southern Texas. At least 20 people were rescued after the US Coast Guard received distress calls from people aboard sinking vessels. Footage shows helicopters waiting for rescue divers to pull people from the sinking ship ‘Signet Enterprise. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lex

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s