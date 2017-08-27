US Coast Guard rescue 20 people from sinking vessel as Hurricane Harvey hits Texas [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 26, 2017

Mandatory credit: US Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

Footage captured the US Coast Guard rescuing people from a sinking vessel near Port Aransas, Nueces County, Saturday, as Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate southern Texas. At least 20 people were rescued after the US Coast Guard received distress calls from people aboard sinking vessels. Footage shows helicopters waiting for rescue divers to pull people from the sinking ship ‘Signet Enterprise. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lex