Aug. '17

Manmade Weather; Hurricane Harvey 8.26.17 [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 26, 2017

Hurricane Harvey is a never before seen weather machine that begin on Aug. 16th and was a tropical storm until it hit the coast of Mexico where the Wet Surface Water Vapor generators were able to intensely magnify and create the massive Hurricane into the Gulf.
Once it gets on shore it will rotate around and we can watch the entire storm system be manipulated using NEXRAD/Doppler radar devices to keep the rains a ‘comin’.

How Weather is Manmade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZU1U…

