HIGHLIGHTS | MAYWEATHER VS. McGREGOR [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 26, 2017

Check out some of the best action from the megafight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

SUBSCRIBE for more from UFC ON FOX: https://www.youtube.com/ufconfox?sub_…

►Watch the latest content UFC on FOX content: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

►Watch the latest from UFC Tonight: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

►TUF Talk: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

►FOX Sports YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/foxsports

►The Ultimate Fighter’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheUltim…

About UFC ON FOX:

The official FOX Sports home of UFC coverage. We see every punch, kick and submission attempt and share it with you, THE FAN. Our talent includes past and current UFC fighters such as Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, Kenny Florian, Rashad Evans and more.

UFC ON FOX content includes highlights, press conferences, weigh-ins and analysis from all PPV events and Fight Nights on FOX and FS1. You’ll also find clips from UFC Tonight, UFC Ultimate Insider, The Ultimate Fighter and the best from the top athletes in MMA.