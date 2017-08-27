At least 3 dead as Hurricane Harvey continues rampage across Texas (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published on Aug 26, 2017

At least 3 people died and up to 14 more were injured as Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas Gulf Coast town of Rockport on Saturday, causing major damage. Dozens of buildings had their roofs blown off, while numerous vehicles were damaged beyond repair, as numerous trees and utility pole dislodged and fell on top of them.

