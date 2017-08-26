THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [AUGUST 26, 2017]

–

–

–

USA TODAY – Aug 23, 2017

In May 2003, Thomas O’Brien, then bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix, admitted to sheltering at least 50 priests accused of sexual abuse, often shuffling them …

–

Chicago Tribune – Aug 24, 2017

Former Aurora priest Alfredo Pedraza-Arias asked a federal judge in June for a “voluntary removal” from the United States, a decision Kane County prosecutors …

–

9news.com.au – Aug 24, 2017

A former Catholic priest and principal of a Salesian school in Victoria is fighting charges he sexually abused three students during the 1970s and 80s.

–

KXAN.com – Aug 21, 2017

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former El Paso priest accused of committing sexual abuse decades ago served at eight local parishes, the Catholic Diocese of El …

Former El Paso priest admits to sexual misconduct

KFOX El Paso – Aug 21, 2017

–

AZCentral.com – 11 hours ago

In 2002, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office initiated a grand-jury investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic priests at the Phoenix Diocese. O’Brien was the …

–

The Tidings – 11 hours ago

An Australian priest has called the Royal Commission’s recent proposal to … that clergy face criminal charges if they do not disclose details of sexual abuse …

–

The Independent – Aug 20, 2017

The Catholic Church and British local authorities have been accused of using a legal loophole to avoid paying compensation to victims of child sex abuse.

–

Herald Sun – 7 hours ago

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse recommended priests be charged for not reporting confessions of paedophiles.

–

GetReligion (blog) – Aug 21, 2017

Fifteen years have passed since its reporters first broke the sexual abuse stories and this time, there’s videos to accompany the stories; videos of teary priests‘ …

–

WJLA – Aug 22, 2017

Arlington priest takes leave after disclosing past in the Ku Klux Klan … abduction, abuse of children, assault, drug and sex abuse, and other serious offenses.

‘My actions were despicable’: Catholic priest steps down after …

Highly Cited – Washington Post – Aug 22, 2017

–

New Zealand Herald – Aug 21, 2017

Two sex abuse victims of former priest Mark Mannix Brown say his jail sentence brings them closure but say anything less would have belittled his actions.

Paedophile priest gets 26 months in jail

International – Waikato Times – Aug 20, 2017

–

Calgary Sun – Aug 21, 2017

‘The tip of a rising iceberg’: Lawyer predicts more Alberta sex abuse victims will … over historic allegations of sexual abuse by a Calgary priest and high school …

–

Crux: Covering all things Catholic – Aug 24, 2017

Amid Italian abuse scandal, question remains of Church oversight … allegedly, to the sexual abuse of multiple young girls – the local diocese, Acireale on … and called the parish priest who headed the ACCA, then called the “Group of Lavina,” …

–

Pacific News Center – Aug 21, 2017

Guam – Over 90 sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed against the … seeking $10 million in punitive damages against retired Catholic priest Louis Broulliard.

–

New York Daily News – Aug 25, 2017

A prison-bound New Jersey priest contests he only uploaded child … 11½ to 23½ months in prison and must register as a sex offender, according to reports.

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

