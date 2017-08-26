SATURDAY ALTERNATIVE CARTOONS: AUGUST 26, 2017





Don King’s DNA!













I never ever thought I would find wisdom in a comment from Reagan, but I have said this same thing for decades to many people when discussing North America. Now Canada is down and out for standing up…









Enlarge to see the details. This artist did devastating work about Obama; this is a surprise.





This is a cartoon folks, not a real tweet! But it is true. This international consortium Cartoon Movement asked its artists to refrain from the fecal vulgarity of its Trump cartoons.





















Amazing how creative one can be using thumbprints!





















92% of Antifa types live with their parents.





Are you serious? A toddler at such a situation? Brainless parent.









We don’t go much for flags on everything up here in Canada. When my daughter moved to the US, she had to apply for American cards and the first thing she did was call me in total astonishment: “Mom! They even have the flag on my BANK CARDS!” She was not offended, just we don’t paste them everywhere. It was just an indication of the cultural change she was about to face moving down South.

















And:





















Here he is again.









“The purge”? This is pure Marxist propaganda. The Communist Purge has killed hundreds of millions of people over the past century: Russia, Ukraine, China, Cambodia, Spain, wherever Communism reared its vile red head mouthing ridiculous promises that bring horrendous results for the decent people of the planet. Dangerous terminology. No different than that of the thugs of ISIS.









Artist Comment: Approaching Storm” Resurgence of Nazism internationally





Artist Comment: Kabul Mosque Terror Attack!: More than 40 people have been killed and 100 injured in Kabul Afghanistan.









There is a whole clothing line out now based on this arrogant insult. (((They))) don’t even bother to hide their disdain for us any longer.





My goodness, but the cartoons about Steve Bannon are nasty. I have rarely posted material on him simply because it has always been so incredibly hate-filled, off base and overflowing with Nazi insignia. This is a mild example but at least no Nazi symbolism.

















A fair bit of truth in this one, I think. Bad blood between those two. Silly note: My Father had hair like Bannon’s only pure white in his later years. A carryover style from the 40’s.

These are the same people who are now pushing to have various statues removed and the changing of many schools in the province because they are named after one white man or another. Think they have an agenda? Remember, their deviant sex education programme was put together by a convicted sexual pervert who was very into small children, and enforced by the despicable K Wynne a woman of no morals or ethics. So they are after the statues too.









One of my Aunts was born in a town called Swastika in Northern Ontario. She was the first child born there and my grandparents were under much pressure to call her … yes… Swastika. This was back around 1902 or 1904. They resisted and called her Cecile.





These folks did not hoof it to the Canadian border. As with the African immigrants to Europe, there are many people willing to transport them right up to the right streets where they are picked up and taken to camps. Someone got angry with me today because she was telling me her sister-in-law lives where this is going on in Quebec. The sister was saying, “We want to be nice, but we are now stretched to the limit and…. enough is enough.” I agreed with this sentiment. My friend got upset because I was not thrilled about this “wonderfully diverse” influx of folk apparently fleeing Donald Trump on whom she was blaming the problem! No fix for stupid even if you do have a few PhD’s.





Canadian winters are cold. Tents won’t do. What then?













NAFTA









Meanwhile, you already saw the sexual crap they are pushing upon innocent children!

































Cultural differences













HAHA





















































































Wonderful eclipse









Anniversary of the Independence of the Ukraine









The French people see they were fooled.





The people of France have paid over 26 000 euros on make up and beauty sessions for Macron!









Throw in that expression “cray-cray”. Or “kewl”.





















I almost did not post this because of the KKK aspect, but the overall message of this cartoon is so true. It applies to everyone.





From an extremely liberal cartoonist with whom I have frequent disagreements. I don’t understand all of his work because he is crazy snarky liberal at times.





















At a Toronto University…. What a crock when you read the description!





*http://freebeacon.com/issues/feds-spend-438699-studying-gender-norms-make-lgbtq-people-get-drunk/

























Liberal Mathematics

































































Artist Comment: Shattered: Post traumatic stress disorder









































**http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/08/22/george-foreman-praises-trump-slams-colin-kaepernick-and-kevin-durant.html

























Who they really want to bring down.





























Honestly, the media gave more fuss about the destruction of these monuments than they do about those of their own culture in the West!

































Australia as well!





























Prepare for a rewriting of history. The libraries have already been cleansing and we know (((who))) owns the publishing companies. Most of the educational publications in the US including encyclopedia companies have been in the hands of the Rockefeller family for over the past 100 years.





















































Artist Comment: Origin of the Blues: 2017 marks 115 years since the first appearance of the Blues music genre, originated by African American ex-slaves and descendants of slaves in the Deep South of the United States around the beginning of the 20th century, from roots in African musical traditions and African-American work songs. ED Noor: This music is the soul sound of North America, the base of rock and roll and a contributor to folk and country, and everything in between. Possibly among the best contribution of these people to the world so far.









SERIOUSLY? It takes the Trump women to vilify stilettos?

















THE ACLU has now apologized for the following image of a sweet little girl that created such havoc on Twitter. The image was to show what the ACLU wanted as the future of America. (Take that with a grain of salt!) You will get an idea from the following responses of just how hateful folks are. Racism…













And Chelsea Clinton made a fool of herself on Twitter yet again. This girl has bubbles for brains. Some of these responses are pretty good.

























They really don’t get it.





Major propaganda that is found in the JMSM.



















































