Published on Aug 24, 2017

A United Nations Committee tasked with combating racism on a global scale has issued an ultra rare “early warning” for the United States citing “alarming racism” trends.

If fails to mention tho, that these events are being orchestrated by the alphabet gangs of each country! Of Course the UN Already Knows That…. Here On the World Stage!

Learn More:

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08…