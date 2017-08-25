Civil Suit Against Clinton, Podesta, Wasserman-Schultz Filed for Fraud, Collusion and Racketeering [VIDEO]

Streamed live 12 hours ago

A civil suit against Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Donna Brazile, CNN, Time Warner, and the Democratic National Committee has been filed in a complaint from Gregory Ackers. The complaint filed with the courts on August 14 cited “collusion and racketeering to mislead” by top Democrats and media figures. Chris Simpson and independent investigator Mellisa ‘Honeybee’ Zaccaria discuss what effects this suit could have on an unimaginably corrupt political establishment. Mellisa is also working on an important documentary which deals with ‘developing a documentary project focusing on real people and their experiences battling criminal networks within local courts, law enforcement, Child Protective Services and our judicial systems.’ You can help support her documentary here:

https://www.youcaring.com/anthonycado…