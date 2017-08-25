9/11 Undeniable Evidence Of Nuclear Explosions*** Beneath World Trade Center 1 & 2 [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 19, 2017

Hi everyone and welcome back for Episode 37 of The 9/11 Blacklist:Chasing Shadows.In this episode i begin to break down the multi-layered evidence that proves there were nuclear explosions emanating from beneath the North & South Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11th 2001.

After reading William Tahil’s book Ground Zero:The Nuclear Demolition Of The World Trade Center in PDF format…..i realised that there was aot more than what the Architects & Engineers Founder Richard Gage was advocating.I.e Thermite & Thermate the reasons for the quick destruction of both the World Trade Center Towers.Although,the evidence William Tahil was very complicated and in areas mathematically way above my head i could see exactly where his conclusions were going and why he reached these conclusions.

If your after cast iron proof from a scientific perspective of what bought the Twin Towers down so quickly i suggest you read this almost 200 page book.It is enlightening and for any serious researcher if you didn’t know about these findings you need to read this.