9/11 Disappearing Steel*** ‘The Spire’-The World Trade Center Magic Trick [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 15, 2017

Hello everyone and welcome back to The 9/11 Blacklist:Chasing Shadows.In Episode 36 we begin to look at the World Trade Center Collapse of the North & South Tower and ‘The Spire’ which emerged prominently from the North Tower and The Spire in The South Tower.I also begin to look at a controversial theory which i heavily subscribe to regarding the collapse of both the Towers,in that they were both bought to the ground with a Nuclear Detonation.I explain….that this theory will be explained in greater depth in Episode 37.I show you the construction of the North & South Tower with original photos and footage and pose the question of whether both towers could possibly collapse in between 10 and 15 seconds by fires?Even a basic controlled demolition does not look like the collapse of the North & South Tower.

The Spire which stood so prominently appears to disappear before your eyes…..can that happen to steel?

The North & South Tower did not just collapse….after watching my unique playback and example of controlled demolition and Nuclear Detonation….i challenge anyone who says those towers were bought down by planes hitting the buildings and a collapse happened due to weakening of structural steel due to the fires.

Where Did The Towers Go?-Dr Judy Wood

September 11 The New Pearl Harbor-Massimo Mazzucco

9/11-Naudet Brothers

