Origins of Trump Dossier – It Was Compiled By Company Hillary Clinton Hired To Dig Up Dirt On Trump – FBI Involved

I have known through study that the Trump Dossier is a fake, and I am thrilled to see that the respected WASHINGTON EXAMINER and author Byron York is questioning it. In his article, York explains that Republicans are also suspicious of the same. How could they not be?

We know that the firm FUSION GPS is deeply buried in this. This same firm was hired by Clinton to dig up “dirt” on Trump, the DNC to examine the so-called “hacked server”, and it was actually taken seriously by the FBI. In fact, it is alleged that the FBI was involved in hiring the fake spy Christopher Steele to create the fake dossier.

This is, in fact, very difficult for those of us with an intellect to believe. We simply don’t believe a word of this concocted story by those, who had the goal of setting President Trump up for failure.

The following has been taken from: http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/byron-york-republicans-skeptical-about-origin-of-trump-dossier/article/2632351?utm_campaign=Washington%20Examiner:%20News%20From&utm_source=Washington%20Examiner:%20News%20From%20-%2008/23/17&utm_medium=email QUOTE:

The Trump dossier is one of the most important and least understood elements of the Trump-Russia affair. It is important not just because its allegations are, as former FBI director James Comey said, “salacious and unverified,” but because it:

It appeared to offer evidence for some of the most sensational accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russians; It involved a pro-Clinton organization paying investigators who paid Kremlin-linked Russians for allegations about Trump; and It set Comey and Trump on a collision course when Comey chose to brief Trump about the dossier in a one-on-one meeting when Trump was president-elect.

One key talking point whenever the dossier is discussed is that it “started with Republicans,” that is, it was originally commissioned in fall 2015 by a GOP donor who hired a dirt-digging firm called Fusion GPS to look into candidate Trump. The story, now widely told, appears to come from what a “person familiar” with the dossier told the New York Times in January of this year:

The story began in September 2015, when a wealthy Republican donor who strongly opposed Mr. Trump put up the money to hire a Washington research firm run by former journalists, Fusion GPS, to compile a dossier about the real estate magnate’s past scandals and weaknesses, according to a person familiar with the effort. The person described the opposition research work on condition of anonymity, citing the volatile nature of the story and the likelihood of future legal disputes. The identity of the donor is unclear.END OF QUOTE

I knew from study that the report was created by the firm FUSION GPS, but I had read Clinton had hired it done. The above is not naming her directly. They are using the word, “donor.” Not only that, they are saying “a wealthy Republican donor” actually originally hired it done. This is nothing I have read before, and it is very troubling.

The NEW TIMES SAYS THIS: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/11/us/politics/donald-trump-russia-intelligence.html?mcubz=3

QUOTE: After Mr. Trump emerged as the presumptive nominee in the spring, the Republican interest in financing the effort ended. But Democratic supporters of Hillary Clinton were very interested, and Fusion GPS kept doing the same deep dives, but on behalf of new clients.END OF QUOTE

The article goes on to say, and this is very troubling to me that “the GOP-begun dossier originally was conventional opposition research involving Trump’s business dealings — it was not about Russia.”

“At about the same time, Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee was in the news, and Glenn Simpson, the former Wall Street Journal reporter who runs Fusion GPS, shifted the Trump dossier project to Russia, hiring former British spy Christopher Steele for the job. So the Democratic part of the dossier story was the attempt to dredge up information on Russia.”

Further, I did not know that Fusion GPS was owned by Glenn Simpson formerly of the WALL STREET JOURNAL! This more troubling as more characters are involved than I had previously thought. Here we are seeing party lines blurred, and it is becoming more difficult to distinguish between “trusted” and “non-trusted” parties.

