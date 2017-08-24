24

Aug. ’17

HURRICANE ANDREW HIT SOUTH FLORIDA 25 YEARS AGO ON AUGUST 24, 1992 [PHOTOS]

Hurricane Andrew with its 175 mph winds was one of only three Category 5 hurricanes – the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale – to hit the U.S. and the first since Hurricane Camille in 1969. The fast-moving, tightly-wound hurricane tore through South Florida in the middle of the night, leveling entire neighborhoods, tossing around boats and mobile homes, and leaving millions of people without power or hope.

Andrew’s legacy would be far-reaching, as the storm exposed shoddy construction practices in Florida and a broken emergency response system in Washington.

The damage from the storm would lead to sweeping changes in the state’s building code, the insurance industry and the role of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

