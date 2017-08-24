China Demands U.S. Immediately Withdraw New Sanctions, Warn They Will Damage Ties [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 24, 2017

China demanded Wednesday that the United States immediately withdraw new sanctions on companies and individuals trading with North Korea, saying that such punitive measures will damage Sino-U.S. ties.

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions Tuesday on 10 companies and six people from China and Russia that it said had conducted business with North Korea in ways that advanced the country’s missile and nuclear weapons program.

But China’s Foreign Ministry said its government had fully implemented U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea and would punish anyone caught violating the Security Council sanctions under Chinese law.

It added that it opposed sanctions outside the framework of the Security Council.

Learn More:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/…