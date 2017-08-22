22

Aug. ’17

Johnson and Johnson deliberately failed to warn consumers about their talcum baby powder cancer link – lawyer [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 22, 2017

A jury in California has ruled against multinational pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson in the costliest decision to date for the company. J&J now must pay $70 million in compensatory damages and $347 million in punitive damages, after the jury sided with California resident Eva Echeverria, who says she developed ovarian cancer through her use of Johnson’s talcum baby powder for feminine hygiene. RT America’s Mike Papantonio, host of America’s Lawyer, explains how big corporations deliberately avoid warning consumers of cancer risks in their products.

