Impeaching Trump & can Democrats recover? [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 22, 2017

On this episode of PoliticKING, Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) tells Larry why he intends to file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. This comes as House Democrats moved to censure Trump over his reaction to the political violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Then political analyst Amy Holmes and Democratic strategist David Epstein join to discuss whether the calls for impeachment will lead anywhere and how the Democrats can hope to evolve and recover from the disastrous 2016 election.