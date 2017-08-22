BEST moments of BURNING MAN Festival 2016 – STARTS AUG. 28, 2017 [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 15, 2017

Burning Man is an annual eight-day event taking place in the Black Rock desert of Desert (USA, Nevada). The festival starts on the last Monday of August, at zero o’clock one minute. The last day falls on Labor Day, the official holiday, celebrated in the US on the first Monday of September, a day off for most organizations. The climax occurs on Saturday after sunset, when a huge wooden statue of a man is burned.

The organizers themselves define the event as an experiment to create a community of radical self-expression, which is completely self-reliant (radical self-expression, and radical self-reliance). For a week in the desert, works of modern art, often of fantastic forms, are set. Some of them are burned by the creators before the end of Burning Man. There are hundreds of “mutated vehicles” of the most incredible appearance, many participants go in the costumes of characters of art, animals, objects and so on. Arrived in the desert, artists give performances, various dances are popular. On several dance floors around the clock work DJs. At the same time, each participant is responsible for his life support (food, water, protection from heat, wind, cold, place to sleep, etc.) and cleaning the desert from any traces of his stay; All this must be taken care of in advance.

The first burning of a small wooden man was in 1986, then on one of the beaches of San Francisco, a small group of friends. Subsequently, the circle of participants expanded and moved to the current place in the desert in the state of Nevada. In 2015, the festival was attended by 75 thousand people. Burning Man 2016 – 2017 burning man