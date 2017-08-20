Mini-Paris in China: Drone buzzes over Eiffel Tower replica in ‘ghost town’ Tianducheng [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 20, 2017

Drone footage captured an eerily abandoned Paris, which can be found on a luxury real estate development called Tianducheng, in the Hangzhou region of China.

The Paris replica stands as a ghost town, though Tianducheng boasts its own 300ft Eiffel Tower, which is one-third the size of the original, and the replica even has its own Champs Elysees square. The development was intended to accommodate 10,000 residents, but a combination of factors, including its rural location, means many of the buildings remain uninhabited.