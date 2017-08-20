James Woods Just Took Down Chelsea Clinton Once & For All with Single Tweet About ‘Lucifer’ Dad Bill

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton recently sent a tweet regarding the toppling of Confederate monuments.

She likened the statues to the celebration of Lucifer in churches.

Chelsea faced a fair amount of criticism for the tweet.

Conservative actor James Woods shot back with a tweet of his own.

Something tells me Chelsea won’t like it too much.

Daaaang!

Juanita Broaddrick, who has long accused former President Bill Clinton of rape, knows exactly which statue needs to be torn down…

From American Mirror:

Speaking exclusively to The American Mirror, Broaddrick denounced the lack of efforts to uproot a monument to Bill Clinton in South Dakota, the man she says raped her in a Little Rock, Arkansas hotel room in 1978. “I would like to ‘personally’ use a sledgehammer on it, with the help of Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones,” Broaddrick says. A life-size statue of Clinton stands at the corner of 7th and Saint Joseph Street in Rapid City.

What say you, Chelsea? Should daddy’s statue come down, too?

