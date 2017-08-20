A New Report By Intelligence Experts Reveal With Forensic Evidence DNC Was Not Hacked – It Was A Leak And An Inside Job. [VIDEO]

(VIPS) was founded in 2003. It now has 30 members, including a few associates with backgrounds in national-security fields other than intelligence. The chief researchers active on the DNC case are four: William Binney, formerly the NSA’s technical director for world geopolitical and military analysis and designer of many agency programs now in use; Kirk Wiebe, formerly a senior analyst at the NSA’s SIGINT Automation Research Center; Edward Loomis, formerly technical director in the NSA’s Office of Signal Processing; and Ray McGovern, an intelligence analyst for nearly three decades and formerly chief of the CIA’s Soviet Foreign Policy Branch. These men have experience in matters concerning Russian intelligence and the related technologies.

There were other highly sensitive “spooks” in this incredible endeavor that I am not going to mention, as I felt I was peeking into a very private world just by reading the

the report. The amazing work they have done is overwhelming, and it must be recognized by Special Counsel Mueller. They have shared the report with the appropriate authorities, and they are waiting for a response.

This highly moral group of professionals were overwhelmed at the incompetence of the FBI investigation into the DNC hack, which has been proven to be a leak. The following aspects of the investigation concerned them, as it should everyone.

President Trump’s ability to conduct foreign policy with Russia has been crippled. He was forced into signing legislation imposing severe sanctions on Russia which will make it difficult for it to pursue its pipeline project to its vital energy sector. This could actually be considered an act of war. This was directly caused by the DNC’s assertions that Russians hacked the server in July. This is actually the foundation that ended up in Special Counsel Robert Mueller just calling a Grand Jury! The equation that has been used in this absurd evolution, crippling a sitting President is: possibilities turning into allegations – allegations turning into probabilities – probabilities turning into certainties – certainties being used as established truths. I am not a lawyer, but I would say this makes a mockery out of the law, does it not? This was a highly corrupt manipulation of language repeated by the news media. We have been urged to accept the word of institutions and officials with serious records of deception. A year has been lost without any credible evidence of what happened last year at the DNC and who was responsible for it. The so-called professionals surrounding this investigation have used words “high confidence” in their “assessment.”

This mockery of the law was taken seriously by the forensic investigators, intelligence analysts, system designers, program architects, and computer scientists; thus, spawning a forensic investigation into the truth of the DNC case. I would say they are truth seekers, who have banded together to uncover the lies, which have corrupted the current Presidency and divided a country. To say the least, it has been hell for the United States of America.

Now to get to the meat of the report. It is technical, and it contains the forensic evidence that cannot be disproved. https://www.thenation.com/article/a-new-report-raises-big-questions-about-last-years-dnc-hack/ QUOTE:

Research into the DNC case took a fateful turn in early July, when forensic investigators who had been working independently began to share findings and form loose collaborations wherein each could build on the work of others. In this a small, new website called www.disobedientmedia.com proved an important catalyst. Two independent researchers selected it, Snowden-like, as the medium through which to disclose their findings. One of these is known as Forensicator and the other as Adam Carter. On July 9, Adam Carter sent Elizabeth Vos, a co-founder of Disobedient Media, a paper by the Forensicator that split the DNC case open like a coconut.

By this time Binney and the other technical-side people at VIPS had begun working with a man named Skip Folden. Folden was an IT executive at IBM for 33 years, serving 25 years as the IT program manager in the United States. He has also consulted for Pentagon officials, the FBI, and the Justice Department. Folden is effectively the VIPS group’s liaison to Forensicator, Adam Carter, and other investigators, but neither Folden nor anyone else knows the identity of either Forensicator or Adam Carter. This bears brief explanation.

The Forensicator’s July 9 document indicates he lives in the Pacific Time Zone, which puts him on the West Coast. His notes describing his investigative procedures support this. But little else is known of him. Adam Carter, in turn, is located in England, but the name is a coy pseudonym: It derives from a character in a BBC espionage series called Spooks. It is protocol in this community, Elizabeth Vos told me in a telephone conversation this week, to respect this degree of anonymity. Kirk Wiebe, the former SIGINT analyst at the NSA, thinks Forensicator could be “someone very good with the FBI,” but there is no certainty. Unanimously, however,

all the analysts and forensics investigators interviewed for this column say Forensicator’s advanced expertise, evident in the work he has done, is unassailable. They hold a similarly high opinion of Adam Carter’s work.

Forensicator is working with the documents published by Guccifer 2.0, focusing for now on the July 5 intrusion into the DNC server. The contents of Guccifer’s files are known—they were published last September—and are not Forensicator’s concern. His work is with the metadata on those files. These data did not come to him via any clandestine means. Forensicator simply has access to them that others did not have. It is this access that prompts Kirk Wiebe and others to suggest that Forensicator may be someone with exceptional talent and training inside an agency such as the FBI. “Forensicator unlocked and then analyzed what had been the locked files Guccifer supposedly took from the DNC server,” Skip Folden explained in an interview. “To do this he would have to have ‘access privilege,’ meaning a key.”

Forensicator’s first decisive findings, made public in the paper dated July 9, concerned the volume of the supposedly hacked material and what is called the transfer rate—the time a remote hack would require. The metadata established several facts in this regard with granular precision: On the evening of July 5, 2016, 1,976 megabytes of data were downloaded from the DNC’s server. The operation took 87 seconds. This yields a transfer rate of 22.7 megabytes per second.

These statistics are matters of record and essential to disproving the hack theory. No Internet service provider, such as a hacker would have had to use in mid-2016, was capable of downloading data at this speed. Compounding this contradiction, Guccifer claimed to have run his hack from Romania, which, for numerous reasons technically called delivery overheads, would slow down the speed of a hack even further from maximum achievable speeds.

What is the maximum achievable speed? Forensicator recently ran a test download of a comparable data volume (and using a server speed not available in 2016) 40 miles from his computer via a server 20 miles away and came up with a speed of 11.8 megabytes per second—half what the DNC operation would need were it a hack. Other investigators have built on this finding. Folden and Edward Loomis say a survey published August 3, 2016, by www.speedtest.net/reports is highly reliable and use it as their thumbnail index. It indicated that the highest average ISP speeds of first-half 2016 were achieved by Xfinity and Cox Communications. These speeds averaged 15.6 megabytes per second and 14.7 megabytes per second, respectively. Peak speeds at higher rates were recorded intermittently but still did not reach the required 22.7 megabytes per second.

“A speed of 22.7 megabytes is simply unobtainable, especially if we are talking about a transoceanic data transfer,” Folden said. “Based on the data we now have, what we’ve been calling a hack is impossible.” Last week Forensicator reported on a speed test he conducted more recently. It tightens the case considerably. “Transfer rates of 23 MB/s (Mega Bytes per second) are not just highly unlikely, but effectively impossible to accomplish when communicating over the Internet at any significant distance,” he wrote. “Further, local copy speeds are measured, demonstrating that 23 MB/s is a typical transfer rate when using a USB–2 flash device (thumb drive).” END OF QUOTE.

The time stamps in the metadata prove that the DNC leaker recording the download worked somewhere on the East Coast of the United States. They entered the system at approximately 6:45 pm in the Eastern Daylight Time Zone. It is impossible that the operation took place in Russia. At last we have some indication of where the leak occurred.

There is a video I would like to insert at this time:

I would also like to go further into the report that Representative Dana Rohrabacher will consult Trump before giving public Julian Assange Information. If you will remember he met with Julian Assange and now believes the emails were not hacked by Russia.

He says, “I will have discussions with President Trump before going public, and that should happen hopefully within two weeks of now by the end of the month. In the end, the American people are going to know more than what they know now, and it will be with more certainty.”

Rohrabacher said he believes the release of the emails was an “inside job,” as he has read the recent report we have just reviewed by the VIPs. Further, he said the group had found the DNC emails had been downloaded too quickly to have been done remotely.

I am glad to know that Rohrabacher is one Representative, who is honest and will be briefing President Trump privately on this matter.

I want to remind you that Kim DotCom who worked with Wikileaks, and he said with Seth Rich on the delivery of the DNC emails to Wikileaks has sent a letter to Special Counsel Mueller asking him to please allow him to give his evidence to the Special Counsel.

He was visited by the then FBI Director Comey in New Zealand some time back, and something went terribly wrong. Comey left without the evidence, and when he returned he was fired. There are some reports I have read that say more about the incident, but I do not feel secure in writing about them.

The author, of the article in THE NATION has a note at the end of the report, which will not surprise any of us. It is as follows: Editor’s note: After publication, the Democratic National Committee contacted The Nation with a response, writing, “U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded the Russian government hacked the DNC in an attempt to interfere in the election. Any suggestion otherwise is false and is just another conspiracy theory like those pushed by Trump and his administration. It’s unfortunate that The Nation has decided to join the conspiracy theorists to push this narrative.”

I am not going to take that too seriously, as Representative Dana Rohrabacher seems to believe it is very credible and performed by a very credible group of former Intelligence officers of very high positions in U.S. Intelligence. We also, have Julian Assange, and Kim DotCom , who have stepped in demanding to give evidence to President Trump. Kim DotCom has asked the question, “why would Special Counselor Mueller not want the evidence I have to give?” He also made a statement to the American people, “You should be worried if he does not want this evidence.”

Kim DotCom was interviewed by Suzie Dawson from The Internet Party. In the interview Kim states that everything he has stated is true and correct and he has evidence to back that up. He has lawyered up so that he can ask for immunity in exchange for the evidence that he says proves Seth Rich is the DNC Leaker.

Also, Kim DotCom states that Seth Rich’s family (Aaron Rich) has contacted him and have asked him not to release the documents or information. He also mentioned that his lawyers have drafted a very detailed letter to Special Council Robert Mueller in order for him to review the evidence that debunks the Russian Hacking Narrative.

Kim Dot Com Interview with The Internet Party & Suzie Dawson

http://investmentwatchblog.com/a-new-report-by-intelligence-experts-reveal-with-forensic-evidence-dnc-was-not-hacked-it-was-a-leak-and-an-inside-job/

