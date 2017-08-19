Tucker: Bannon’s departure from White House “is a big deal”

“I think that there is a lot of risk actually for the Trump administration in this”

INTELLIHUB) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that Steve Bannon’s departure from the White House is no small thing.

“I think this is a big deal,” the Fox News host said Saturday while appearing on air from Montana. “Bannon was one of the only populous conservatives in the White House, in fact, really at his level one of the only rare Republicans in the White House and he [stuck] out because we were at odds with virtually every possible policy topic — energy, climate, trade, immigration, foreign policy.”

https://www.intellihub.com/tucker-bannons-departure-is-a-big-deal/

