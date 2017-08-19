THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [AUGUST 19, 2017]

–
–
Clergy sex abuse suit says former priest Brouillard swam naked …
Pacific Daily News–Aug 18, 2017
After former altar boys tearfully went public with allegations, a law was passed to open doors for lawsuits against the church, clergy and others. Pacific Daily …
–
Pope Francis says sexual abuse by priests is an ‘absolute …
The Guardian–Aug 16, 2017
Pope Francis has branded sexual abuse of children by Roman Catholic priests a “monstrosity” and pledged action against perpetrators and bishops who …
–
Priests Should Be Charged if They Don’t Report Child Sex Abuse …
Newsweek–Aug 14, 2017
Catholic priests should face criminal charges if they fail to report allegations of child sex abuse disclosed during confession, according to an Australian inquiry.
–
Former Hutchinson priest accused of sexual abuse
Crow River Media–Aug 17, 2017
Glencoe Police Chief Jim Raiter confirmed Thursday morning that police are investigating an accusation of sexual abuse against the Rev. James Devorak.
–
Retired Diocese Of New Ulm Priest Facing Allegation Of Sexual Abuse
KEYC–Aug 18, 2017
Retired Diocese Of New Ulm Priest Facing Allegation Of Sexual Abuse … A retired priest with the Diocese of New Ulm faces an allegation of sexual abuse.
–
Australia: Court Hears Harrowing Accounts of Child Abuse in …
Newsweek–Aug 15, 2017
Ballarat is considered one of Australia’s worst-affected areas for incidents of sexual abuse by Catholic priests. It is named in Vatican Cardinal George Pell’s …
–
Former Area Priest Accused of Sexual Abuse
KDUZ/KARP Radio–Aug 15, 2017
(KWLM/New Ulm MN-) A priest who served at several area churches has been accused of sexual abuse. In a letter sent to parishioners by Bishop John Levoir of …
–
Catholic archbishop says he would rather go to prison than report …
The Independent–Aug 16, 2017
“We are satisfied that confession is a forum where Catholic children have disclosed their sexual abuse and where clergy have disclosed their abusive behaviour …
–
Read Cardinal O’Malley’s statement on children of priests
The Boston Globe–Aug 16, 2017
At their ordination, Catholic priests make a promise of celibacy, a commitment … Father, proposing norms and practices for protecting minors from sexual abuse.
–
Priest Frank Brennan warns he will defy confessional crackdown
The Australian–Aug 14, 2017
Australia’s best credentialed priest on legal matters will defy any new laws to convict Catholic clergy for breaking the seal of the confessional on child sex abuse …
–
Illinois wipes out statute of limitations for child sex abuse
WLS-TV–Aug 14, 2017
Illinois is making it easier to prosecute sex abuse crimes against children. … While priest abuse survivors have been pushing for the new law for years, the …
–
Clerical abuse scandal hits Argentine president’s school
ABC News–Aug 13, 2017
After nearly four decades, Varela broke his silence about sexual abuse he suffered at … a Passionist, and by at least one Christian Brother priest at the school.
–
Pedophile Priest Told Altar Boy Sex Abuse Is ‘Part Of God’s Work’
The Inquisitr–Aug 15, 2017
Former Catholic priest Gerald Francis Ridsdale has pleaded guilty to sex crimes against children as young as 6-years-old during the three decades he abused …
–
Australian commission proposes requiring priests to reveal details of …
Aleteia EN (blog)–Aug 15, 2017
The bishops of Australia have indicated that they will resist the Royal Commission’s proposal that priests be legally obligated to disclose details of sexual abuse …
–
Former Boy Scout recalls alleged abuse
The Guam Daily Post–17 hours ago
A new lawsuit accuses a Catholic priest involved with the Boy Scouts of sexually … This relationship resulted in “numerous instances of sexual abuse and …
–
SEX ABUSE CRISIS ROCKS CHURCH IN GUAM
Catholic Citizens of Illinois (press release)–Aug 12, 2017
SEX ABUSE CRISIS ROCKS CHURCH IN GUAM … as minors, they were raped and subjected to other forms of sexual abuse by priests in the archdiocese.
–
Sexually deviant priests sent to Tagaytay for rehab
Philippine Star–Aug 12, 2017
For every 20 priests in the Galilee Center, which has a capacity of 45, four are …. This way, we are solving the problem (of clergy sexual abuse) at the same time …
–
French Archbishop Admits Failings in Response to Pedophile Scandal
U.S. News & World Report–Aug 12, 2017
Sexual abuse of children by Roman Catholic priests first made headlines in the U.S. in 2002, when a newspaper investigation revealed U.S. bishops had moved …
–
Ridsdale pleads guilty to rape, sexual assault charges
Warrnambool Standard–Aug 14, 2017
Mr McWilliams said Ridsdale abused his position as a priest to befriend and then abuse the children, who were aged between six and 13. Some of the children …
–
