SOFTKILL, VIA RADIATION: LA Metro Begins Pilot Program for Full Body Scanners Funded by Bill Gates

By Nicholas West

Once again it appears that airports are a test bed for nearly everything that will eventually trickle out into the general public. Whether it’s TSA VIPR teams on trains, or the emergence of biometric ID, the continuous reinforcement of an imminent and pervasive threat has people scrambling to give up their freedom for their ever-elusive security.

MORE

http://www.activistpost.com/2017/08/la-subway-system-begins-pilot-program-body-scanners.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+ActivistPost+%28Activist+Post%29

Bill Gates wants a Billion Dead! Vaccines and Health Care will do the Job!

Published on Feb 28, 2010

Update: Vaccines & Infant Mortality

(A response to the ‘Nothing to see here’ trolls!) http://skepticdenialism.blogspot.com/… “The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about nine billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent!” [About 1 Billion People!] http://911debunkers.blogspot.com/2010…

Advertisements