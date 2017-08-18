18Aug. ’17 KIM DOTCOM: Mr. Mueller, the heat is on 🔥🔥🔥 Assange tells congressman Russia wasn’t source of Dem emails Published on Aug 17, 2017 Journalist John Solomon reacts on ‘Hannity’ after Rep. Rohrabacher meets with the WikiLeaks founder Mr. Mueller, the heat is on 🔥🔥🔥#TheTruthIsComingOut@Wikileaks @realDonaldTrumphttps://t.co/2MS7MX3Xek — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 18, 2017 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Posted by matrixbob. Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment