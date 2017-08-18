18

Aug. ’17

KIM DOTCOM: Mr. Mueller, the heat is on 🔥🔥🔥

Assange tells congressman Russia wasn’t source of Dem emails

 

 

Published on Aug 17, 2017

Journalist John Solomon reacts on ‘Hannity’ after Rep. Rohrabacher meets with the WikiLeaks founder

 

 

 

 

 

