Barcelona Terror: Attacker still on loose, 13 people killed, over 100 injured [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 18, 2017

Spain has endured it’s deadliest day in 13 years. 13 people died when a van was driven deliberately into pedestrians in Las Ramblas. In the resort of Cambrils three pedestrians and three police officers were injured in a similar attack. Five terrorists were shot dead.

Islamic State claims to be behind the killings. Shortly after the attack on Las Ramblas, a car struck two police officers in another part of Barcelona during a traffic check. A link to the earlier attack has not been ruled out.

Three men have been arrested, although the driver is still at large.

Condolences have flooded in from around the world over the tragic events in Spain.

