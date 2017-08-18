Barcelona Terror: Attacker still on loose, 13 people killed, over 100 injured [VIDEO]

18

Spain has endured it’s deadliest day in 13 years. 13 people died when a van was driven deliberately into pedestrians in Las Ramblas. In the resort of Cambrils three pedestrians and three police officers were injured in a similar attack. Five terrorists were shot dead.
Islamic State claims to be behind the killings. Shortly after the attack on Las Ramblas, a car struck two police officers in another part of Barcelona during a traffic check. A link to the earlier attack has not been ruled out.
Three men have been arrested, although the driver is still at large.
Condolences have flooded in from around the world over the tragic events in Spain.

Published on Aug 17, 2017

Thirteen people died and more than 100 were injured in Thursday’s terror attack in Barcelona, Spain. John Sitilides, principal at Trilogy Advisors joins RT America’s Manila Chan to offer his professional insight into what led to the attack and the importance of preventing such attacks in the future without “usurping freedom and openness.”

