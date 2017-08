Published on Aug 17, 2017

South Korea may send a special envoy to Pyongyang if the North stops its missile and nuclear tests. Meanwhile the US has taken a much harder line on the crisis on the peninsula. That comes despite the fact that North Korea earlier said it would hold off on strikes – and Donald Trump called Pyongyang’s decision “very wise.”

Jaqueline Vouga looks at how American policy seems to go against what the international community is pushing for right now…