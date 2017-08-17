NBC News: Hillary Clinton Covered Up Pedophile Ring At State Department! [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 5, 2017

NBC News report: Hillary Clinton covered up elite pedophile ring at state department. An NBC news report claims that Hillary Clinton, while acting as secretary of state, shut down an investigation into an elite pedophile ring in State Department ranks in order to avoid scandal and protect the careers of high ranking officials and an ambassador. Why would this need to happen?

[NOTE: I do not own this video. No copyright infringement intended. All rights reserved to NBC NEWS and its subsidiaries.]

The NBC investigation was broadcast prior to when NBC became heavily slanted in favor of Hillary’s campaign in the recent election. They were handed internal State Department memos to back up claims of a massive Hillary Clinton elite pedophile ring cover-up.

“Serious allegations concerning the State Department,” the NBC anchor announced, before launching into the disturbing details that mainstream media would be unable to report on in 2017 given the backlash received and cover up that ensued when PizzaGate began circulating. According to internal State Department memos the agency might have called off or intervened into investigations into possibly illegal, inappropriate behaviour within its ranks allegedly to protect jobs and avoid scandals. This concerns a time when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. There is an old saying in Washington that the cover-up is worse than the crime. But in this case both parts of it are disturbing,” Chuck Todd continued.

“Allegations of prostitution and pedophilia, and allegations that those crimes were somehow covered up or not looked into. So the State Department this morning is having to respond to those claims, and those investigations involve misconduct by State Department officials, including an Ambassador and security agents attached to then secretary of state, Hillary Clinton. The allegations are that these investigations were whitewashed, quashed altogether, and that those orders came from high up.”

“NBC has obtained documents relating to ongoing investigations into some disturbing allegations involving State Department personnel and at least one ambassador. A State Department memo says, quote, “the Ambassador routinely ditched his protective security detail in order to solicit sexual favors from both prostitutes and minor children. The memo also says a top State Department official directed State Department investigators to cease the investigation into the ambassador’s conduct.” It’s just one of what another document describes as “several examples of undue influence” from top State Department officials.” Former State Official Steve Piezenik has also come forward explaining how Hillary Clinton is involved in an underground elite pedophile ring.

“We know that both of them have been a major part and participant of what’s called The Lolita Express, which is a plane owned by Mr. Jeff Epstein, a wealthy multi-millionaire who flies down to the Bahamas and allows Bill Clinton and Hillary to engage in sex with minors, that is called Pedophilia”