“You Are Fake News” President Trump Slams CNN Reporter Jim Acosta For Lying About Charlottesville [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 14, 2017

"You Are Fake News" President Trump Slams CNN Reporter Jim Acosta For Lying About Charlottesville

President Trump slams Jim Acosta for saying he did not condemn charlottesville actions Trump says I Like Real News And You Are Fake News, this was in response to the lack of a press conference or press briefing or news conference this is breaking news and latest news today in politics and political news from the white house donald trump got a lot of flack for not denouncing sooner but he also waited until all the facts came in this was taken in full

 

