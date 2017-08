Published on Aug 14, 2017

Alex Jones looks into how the elites, particularly George Soros, are funding extremist groups to create chaos in America they can then blame on President Trump and his “America First” platform. Infowars reporter Millie Weaver covers her experiences at the Charlottesville false flag rally. Also, patriot entrepreneur Gary Heavin explains his upcoming plans in the infowar. And Trump backers Diamond & Silk break down the latest news.