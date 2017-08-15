How Fake Has Terror Become? – PART 1 OF 3 [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 11, 2017

In today’s show Richard speaks to Dr. Nick Kollerstrom about state fabricated terror. His new book is entitled “A European Perspective : Chronicles of False Flag Terror”. There is no doubt that fabricated terrorist attacks in the early 2000’s exhibited real victims. Real people were killed. Nick Kollerstrom contends that the modus operandi of the more recent terror attacks is different. He believes that the fakery is not just being applied to the perpetrators, but now includes many of the victims (or vic-sims as he would describe them). There have been so many events it is difficult to “keep up” with them, let alone de-construct them. At the very least we can state there are major anomalies in the official narratives of all the major recent attacks. In today’s show we discuss the Manchester and Westminster Bridge attacks, highlighting some of the anomalies.