Heads Up! Congressional Expert Warns Kim’s Satellite Could Launch Surprise EMP Attack [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 14, 2017

While the news media and U.S. intelligence community continues to focus on North Korea’s missile capabilities, one expert warned on Sunday that we are ignoring two North Korean satellites currently orbiting the U.S. that could be used to carry out a devastating electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack.

Such a “surprise” attack could paralyze the U.S. electrical grid and critical civilian infrastructure, resulting in the death of large numbers of Americans.

So warned Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, executive director of the Congressional Task Force on National and Homeland Security and chief of staff of the Congressional EMP Commission.

Learn More:

http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/20…

http://www.n2yo.com/satellite/?s=41332