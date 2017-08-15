15

Guam Radio Stations Terrify Locals After ‘Accidentally’ Broadcasting Nuke-Threat Warning [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 15, 2017

Two Guam radio stations terrified locals Monday night after accidentally broadcasting a missile warning klaxon developed by the island’s government – convincing a handful of residents that they were on the cusp of nuclear oblivion.

The message was mistakenly broadcast because of “human error” by both the KTWG and KSTO radio stations, according to the Sun, a UK tabloid. The paper neglected to explain how employees working independently at two different radio stations managed to make the same mistake at almost the exact same time.

