100% Believe PizzaGate After Watching This PedoGate Update Video [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 4, 2017

PizzaGate is real. PedoGate is a global network of pedophile rings for Very Important People (VIP) in every nation of the earth.

This video shows that PizzaGate is the American version of VIP pedophile rings for the Political Class and the Globalist Elitists that is still being covered up by the politicians, #DeepState, and Liberal #FakeNews.



This video also shows how organizations like Planned Parenthood, the Kinsey Institute and other government and globalist sponsored entities promote the normalization and desensitization of pedophilia and child sex to the general public.

This following link is to a video that proved this Political Pedophile Ring in the 1980s & ’90s. This video was hushed by the political class and the Leftist Fake News of the time:

https://youtu.be/pbJc37HmVDM

Here is a short intro to PizzaGate proving that every trusted institution in every nation has been infested with sick and criminal pedophiles and that no one believes US politicians and their Elitist puppet-masters are not involved:

https://youtu.be/a8BrIyeKO6Y