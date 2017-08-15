15

Aug. ’17

100% Believe PizzaGate After Watching This PedoGate Update Video [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 4, 2017

PizzaGate is real. PedoGate is a global network of pedophile rings for Very Important People (VIP) in every nation of the earth.

This video shows that PizzaGate is the American version of VIP pedophile rings for the Political Class and the Globalist Elitists that is still being covered up by the politicians, #DeepState, and Liberal #FakeNews.

PIZZAGATE 2222222222222
This video also shows how organizations like Planned Parenthood, the Kinsey Institute and other government and globalist sponsored entities promote the normalization and desensitization of pedophilia and child sex to the general public.

This following link is to a video that proved this Political Pedophile Ring in the 1980s & ’90s. This video was hushed by the political class and the Leftist Fake News of the time:

https://youtu.be/pbJc37HmVDM

Here is a short intro to PizzaGate proving that every trusted institution in every nation has been infested with sick and criminal pedophiles and that no one believes US politicians and their Elitist puppet-masters are not involved:

https://youtu.be/a8BrIyeKO6Y

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s