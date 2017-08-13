13

Aug. ’17

White Supremacists Attack Student Protesters At Charlottesville Torch Rally [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 11, 2017

Friday night, the University of Virginia and the Charlottesville Police Department allowed a mob of hundreds of white supremacists carrying torches to surround, trap, and brutalize a group of students and other protesters holding an anti-racist rally.

Riots/Protests Charlottesville – Virginia – LIVE – 08/12/17

 

 

Streamed live 12 hours ago

Riots/Protests Charlottesville – Atlanta -St Louis – Virginia – LIVE – 08/12/17
Vigils and protests from other areas are also being streamed tonight.
BLM Atlanta
LIVE – 08/12/17

CHARLOTTESVILLE.2222222222222222

 

Charlottesville Car ran over Antifa protesters

 

 

Published on Aug 12, 2017

Charlottesville antifa alt right nazi white supremacists ran over demonstration demonstrators protesters

