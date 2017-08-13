13

Aug. ’17

RELEASE: CIA system for intercepting video chat and security camera streams. Uses CIA “Fire and Collect” framework.

 

MORE

https://wikileaks.org/vault7/document/Couch_Potato-1_0-User_Guide/page-4/#pagination

 

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s