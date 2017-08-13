13Aug. ’17 RELEASE: CIA system for intercepting video chat and security camera streams. Uses CIA “Fire and Collect” framework. RELEASE: CIA system for intercepting video chat and security camera streams. Uses CIA "Fire and Collect" framework. https://t.co/EDqsoZKgTo pic.twitter.com/t7nR8v8qMJ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 10, 2017 MORE https://wikileaks.org/vault7/document/Couch_Potato-1_0-User_Guide/page-4/#pagination Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Posted by matrixbob. Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment