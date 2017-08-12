THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [AUGUST 12, 2017]

–
Newly ordained priest arrested for alleged sexual abuse in New …
New York’s PIX11 / WPIX-TV–Aug 8, 2017
BOONTON, N.J. — A priest in New Jersey is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl and allegedly telling her, “You’re sexy,” less than five weeks after he …
In predominantly Catholic Guam, clergy sex abuse lawsuits near …
Catholic News Agency–Aug 8, 2017
Hagatna, Guam, Aug 8, 2017 / 04:55 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Nearly 100 lawsuits have accused Catholic clergy in Guam of sex abuse over a 50 year timespan, …
Capuchin friar on Guam accused of abusing boy taking his …
USA TODAY–Aug 10, 2017
The suit represents the 97th person alleging clergy sexual abuse. The lawsuits so far have been filed in both local and federal courts and involve the Roman …
Former student alleges repeated abuse by Calgary priest, high …
Calgary Herald–16 hours ago
On Wednesday, a lawsuit was filed in Calgary court against a religious order of the Catholic church, alleging decades-old sexual abuse at the hands of priest …
Dark Cloud of Alleged Sex Abuse Continues to Follow Former …
Phoenix New Times–Aug 7, 2017
The dark cloud of child sex–abuse allegations still follows the former bishop of … involved kissing and touching as well as oral intercourse by and to the priest.
Diocese has history of sex offenses by priests
The Daily Advertiser–Aug 9, 2017
Harry Flynn, who served as bishop both here and in Minnesota, where sex abuse cases involving the clergy were uncovered. As prelate of both Catholic …
French Archbishop Admits Failings in Response to Pedophile Scandal
U.S. News & World Report–3 hours ago
Sexual abuse of children by Roman Catholic priests first made headlines in the U.S. in 2002, when a newspaper investigation revealed U.S. bishops had moved …
Salesian priest Frank de Dood jailed for child sex crimes at …
Herald Sun–Aug 6, 2017
Those priests terrorised students with sexual and violent abuse that was rife throughout decades of the school’s dark history. The school, which de Dood …
Petition seeks to place ex-priest in secured treatment facility
National Catholic Reporter–Aug 8, 2017
Ex-priest Paul Shanley was released from prison on July 28 after serving 12 years for child sex abuse, but some worry he still poses a danger to children.
Trial date stands for accused Aurora priest facing deportation
Chicago Tribune–Aug 8, 2017
A Kane County judge decided not to move up the jury trial of a former Aurora priest facing deportation along with felony charges of child sex abuse. Prosecutors …
Sexually deviant priests sent to Tagaytay for rehab
ABS-CBN News–Aug 6, 2017
At any one time, the center can accommodate up to 45 priests in need of … This way, we are solving the problem (of clergy sexual abuse) at the same time we …
Phoenix Diocese says retired bishop ‘categorically denies’ abuse …
The Catholic Register–Aug 9, 2017
Phoenix Diocese says retired bishop ‘categorically denies’ abuse claim … also announced that six priests were being indicted in child sex abuse cases after a …
Ex-priest Laurence Soper denies sexually abusing boys
BBC News–Aug 10, 2017
An ex-Roman Catholic priest has denied sexually abusing 10 boys at a west London … Laurence Soper, 73, is charged with 18 counts of sexual assault against …
Australia’s Ballarat diocese accused of breaking Church sex abuse …
The Tablet–Aug 10, 2017
Australia’s Ballarat diocese accused of breaking Church sex abuse guidelines … in resisting a compensation claim by a victim of laicised priest Gerald Ridsdale.
Paedophile remains a priest
Otago Daily Times–Aug 10, 2017
Despite admitting 10 charges of sexual offending against boys in Dunedin, dating … If a member of the clergy was convicted of child abuse now, a request to …
Victim gets justice, another priest gets two years
Ballarat Courier–Aug 6, 2017
One of the victims of the latest Salesian priest jailed for sex crimes at a notorious … to the survivors of it’s staff’s sexual abuse, declined to comment on Monday.
