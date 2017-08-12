THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [AUGUST 12, 2017]

–

–

–

New York’s PIX11 / WPIX-TV – Aug 8, 2017

BOONTON, N.J. — A priest in New Jersey is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl and allegedly telling her, “You’re sexy,” less than five weeks after he …

–

Catholic News Agency – Aug 8, 2017

Hagatna, Guam, Aug 8, 2017 / 04:55 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Nearly 100 lawsuits have accused Catholic clergy in Guam of sex abuse over a 50 year timespan, …

–

USA TODAY – Aug 10, 2017

The suit represents the 97th person alleging clergy sexual abuse. The lawsuits so far have been filed in both local and federal courts and involve the Roman …

–

Calgary Herald – 16 hours ago

On Wednesday, a lawsuit was filed in Calgary court against a religious order of the Catholic church, alleging decades-old sexual abuse at the hands of priest …

–

Phoenix New Times – Aug 7, 2017

The dark cloud of child sex–abuse allegations still follows the former bishop of … involved kissing and touching as well as oral intercourse by and to the priest.

–

The Daily Advertiser – Aug 9, 2017

Harry Flynn, who served as bishop both here and in Minnesota, where sex abuse cases involving the clergy were uncovered. As prelate of both Catholic …

–

U.S. News & World Report – 3 hours ago

Sexual abuse of children by Roman Catholic priests first made headlines in the U.S. in 2002, when a newspaper investigation revealed U.S. bishops had moved …

–

Herald Sun – Aug 6, 2017

Those priests terrorised students with sexual and violent abuse that was rife throughout decades of the school’s dark history. The school, which de Dood …

–

National Catholic Reporter – Aug 8, 2017

Ex-priest Paul Shanley was released from prison on July 28 after serving 12 years for child sex abuse, but some worry he still poses a danger to children.

–

Chicago Tribune – Aug 8, 2017

A Kane County judge decided not to move up the jury trial of a former Aurora priest facing deportation along with felony charges of child sex abuse. Prosecutors …

–

ABS-CBN News – Aug 6, 2017

At any one time, the center can accommodate up to 45 priests in need of … This way, we are solving the problem (of clergy sexual abuse) at the same time we …

–

The Catholic Register – Aug 9, 2017

Phoenix Diocese says retired bishop ‘categorically denies’ abuse claim … also announced that six priests were being indicted in child sex abuse cases after a …

–

Ex-priest Laurence Soper denies sexually abusing boys BBC News – Aug 10, 2017 An ex-Roman Catholic priest has denied sexually abusing 10 boys at a west London … Laurence Soper, 73, is charged with 18 counts of sexual assault against …

–

The Tablet – Aug 10, 2017

Australia’s Ballarat diocese accused of breaking Church sex abuse guidelines … in resisting a compensation claim by a victim of laicised priest Gerald Ridsdale.

–

Otago Daily Times – Aug 10, 2017

Despite admitting 10 charges of sexual offending against boys in Dunedin, dating … If a member of the clergy was convicted of child abuse now, a request to …

–

Ballarat Courier – Aug 6, 2017

One of the victims of the latest Salesian priest jailed for sex crimes at a notorious … to the survivors of it’s staff’s sexual abuse, declined to comment on Monday.

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

