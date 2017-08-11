North Korea Issues Emergency Stand By Orders, Newspapers Delivered By Helicopter [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 11, 2017

Radio Free Asia(RFA) says North Korean authorities have dispatched emergency standby orders to the leaders of the ruling Workers’ Party committees and civil defense units.

Friday’s RFA report quotes a source in Yanggang Province as saying that the Central Military Commission of the party delivered the orders via e-mail.

The e-mail apparently arrived even before the North publicly threatened to retaliate against the U.S. “hundreds of thousands of times” over newly approved U.N. sanctions.

Another source in the North told RFA that the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper carrying the North’s statement was distributed by military helicopters in Jagang Province on Tuesday. The source said it was the first time military helicopters have been used to deliver the newspaper except when the paper carried new year’s messages by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

