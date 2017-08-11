Guam Issues Survival Pamphlet to Residents After Threat of Nuclear Strike [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 11, 2017

Public safety officials in Guam have distributed a two-page pamphlet advising island residents how to prepare and react should North Korea follow through on threats to launch a nuclear strike against the U.S. territory.

The document includes several ominous warnings, the first being: “Do not look at the flash or fireball — It can blind you.”

It also highlights steps for determining what shelters are “safe” — and for removing radioactive material that may accumulate on people’s clothes, skin and hair. (Do use shampoo, it says. Don’t use conditioner, as it will bind the toxins to your hair.)

Learn More:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w…