China Says It Will Stop U.S. If They Strike North Korea First [VIDEO]

If North Korea launches an attack that threatens the United States then China should stay neutral, but if the United States attacks first and tries to overthrow North Korea’s government China will stop them, a Chinese state-run newspaper said on Friday.
President Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric toward North Korea and its leader on Thursday, warning Pyongyang against attacking Guam or U.S. allies after it disclosed plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the U.S. Pacific territory.
China, North Korea’s most important ally and trading partner, has reiterated calls for calm during the current crisis. It has expressed frustration with both Pyongyang’s repeated nuclear and missile tests and with behavior from South Korea and the United States that it sees as escalating tensions.
The widely read state-run Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, wrote in an editorial that Beijing is not able to persuade either Washington or Pyongyang to back down.
“It needs to make clear its stance to all sides and make them understand that when their actions jeopardize China’s interests, China will respond with a firm hand,” said the paper, which does not represent government policy.
“China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten U.S. soil first and the U.S. retaliates, China will stay neutral,” it added.
“If the U.S. and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korean Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so.”
Learn More:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-no…
China accuses US of violating its security as Seoul braces for bombs
The US navy destroyer, which sailed closed to the island claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea, has violated international law and endangered China’s national security, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. This comes amid extreme tensions in the region, with Seoul worried they could be on the receiving end of North Korea’s next missile launch. RT’s Manila Chan has the story, and speaks with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof.
‘No advantage to POTUS’ threats’ – fmr US ambassador on North Korea
North Korean state media has outlined details of the country’s Guam strike plan expected to be ready by mid-August. The attack will reportedly include four missiles fired over Japan and landing within a few dozen kilometers of US territory. Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who has negotiated with North Korea, joins ‘News With Ed’ to discuss.
’We need peaceful solution’ to North Korean threat – former congressman
Are the United States and North Korea truly at the brink of war? In this episode of PoliticKING, Larry talks with former Congressman David Jolly (R-Florida) about the North Korean nuclear threat and his certainty that military confrontation would mean the North’s “obliteration,” making a peaceful solution necessary. Then, Emmy award-winning actor Richard Schiff joins to recall his political predictions during the 2016 election and his lingering “big questions” and incredulity about the outcome.