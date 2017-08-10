10

Aug. ’17

Chelsea Manning poses in a scarlet swimsuit for Vogue

MANNING CCCCCCCCCCCCCCC

 

Call me Chelsea: Newly-released Manning poses a scarlet swimsuit for Vogue as she reveals how fashion magazines kept her going in prison and shares her plans to start dating

 

  • Chelsea Manning took part in a lengthy interview with Vogue writer Nathan Heller
  • In it she describes her time in Fort Leveanworth prison where she attempted suicide twice
  • Now 29, she is living in New York City as a woman after transitioning from male
  • She told Vogue of her plans to write a memoir and said she was considering public office
  • There was no mention of Donald Trump who called her an ‘ungrateful traitor’ after she was released by Obama in one of his final acts as president 
  • Manning was jailed in 2010 for giving 750,000 classified US government files to WikiLeaks
  • She stood by the breach in her interview, saying there still were no safe channels for whistle blowers  

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4779146/Chelsea-Manning-poses-scarlet-swimsuit-Vogue.html#ixzz4pNAKIE96

 

 

 

