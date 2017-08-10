Chelsea Manning poses in a scarlet swimsuit for Vogue

Call me Chelsea: Newly-released Manning poses a scarlet swimsuit for Vogue as she reveals how fashion magazines kept her going in prison and shares her plans to start dating
- Chelsea Manning took part in a lengthy interview with Vogue writer Nathan Heller
- In it she describes her time in Fort Leveanworth prison where she attempted suicide twice
- Now 29, she is living in New York City as a woman after transitioning from male
- She told Vogue of her plans to write a memoir and said she was considering public office
- There was no mention of Donald Trump who called her an ‘ungrateful traitor’ after she was released by Obama in one of his final acts as president
- Manning was jailed in 2010 for giving 750,000 classified US government files to WikiLeaks
- She stood by the breach in her interview, saying there still were no safe channels for whistle blowers
