Published on Aug 8, 2017

American consumers have accumulated $1.02 trillion of debt on their credit cards as of June, according to the US Federal Reserve. This is more than the record set just before the 2008 financial crisis.

US household debt balances were $12.73 trillion in March 2017, compared to the 2008 peak of $12.68 trillion.

