This is a human story that has nothing to do with politics – Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr. to RT [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 9, 2017

The Russian lawyer at the center of a ‘collusion scandal’ with Donald Trump’s election campaign team has been giving more details about the pressure she faces from the president’s opponents and the US media. Last month, Natalia Veselnitskaya was dragged into the row over claims that Russia interfered in the US election, over a meeting with the president’s son. Today she is speaking exclusively, and in-depth, to RT about how the mainstream media is handling her story.