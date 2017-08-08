08

Aug. ’17

US Department of Agriculture has told staff to censor use of the term ‘climate change’ and replace it with ‘weather extremes’

  • The USDA’s public affairs team issued new guidelines after Trump’s election
  • It advises how staff word their discussions of topics involving climate change 
  • The edict was leaked in emails from staff at a federal conservation department 
  • Employees were instructed on terms to avoid and those to use in their place
  • Critics may view this as interference from President Trump’s administration
  • Trump has been an outspoken sceptic of man-made climate change

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4770678/US-department-advised-staff-censor-climate-change.html#ixzz4pBT1CWPq

