DNC’S AWAN BROTHERS MURDERED SETH RICH? [VIDEO]

Streamed live on Jul 29, 2017

Rod Wheeler, the private investigator previously hired by Seth Rich’s family, spoke out this week after the arrest of former DNC IT aide Imran Awan. Wheeler explained how the Awan brothers had been suggested as a possible lead when investigating Seth Rich, and it is also known that Seth Rich attended an IT party right before his death. The investigator has been blocked by the party attendees from finding out more information on what happened to Rich during and after the party, raising more questions. Many are now wondering whether this secretive party may trace back to the Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Awan brothers, and if the DNC’s possible knowledge of their suspected involvement could be why Debbie Wasserman Schultz and others in the DNC have been desperately trying to stop an investigation into both Seth Rich and the Awans.