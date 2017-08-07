McMaster Warns USA Is Preparing “Preventive War” On Kim’s NORTH KOREA Regime [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 6, 2017

The United States is preparing for all options to counter the growing threat from North Korea, including launching a “preventive war,” national security adviser H.R. McMaster said in an interview that aired Saturday on MSNBC. The comments come after North Korea carried out two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles in the past month and after the president said he has been clear he will not tolerate North Korea’s threats to attack the U.S. with nuclear weapons.

Learn More:

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08…