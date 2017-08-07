07

Aug. ’17

Breaking: Obama Planned Martial Law On Election Day But Choked [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 6, 2017

The document “establishes the federal response plan for a cyber incident that is (or a group of related cyber incidents that together are) likely to result in demonstrable impact to election infrastructure during the 2016 United States presidential election. Furthermore, Obama’s plan appears to include contongencies for martial law… “Though the plan emphasized the vital role that local authorities would play in combating the hackers, clarifying that they would have primary jurisdiction during an attack, it noted that for the deployment of “armed federal law enforcement agents” who would be deployed to polling places if hackers managed to halt voting. It also foresaw the deployment of “Active and Reserve” military forces and members of the National Guard “upon a request from a federal agency and the direction of the Secretary of Defense or the President.” http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07…

